Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.80

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Value Line alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of -0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Value Line by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.