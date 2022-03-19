Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.312 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,877.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.