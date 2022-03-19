Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

