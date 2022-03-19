Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $213.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average is $220.29.

