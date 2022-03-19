Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.
Shares of VBK stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.33. 181,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
