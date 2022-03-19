Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.33. 181,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.