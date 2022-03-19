Velo (VELO) 1-Day Volume Tops $626,738.00

Velo (VELO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Velo has a market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $626,738.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.62 or 0.07047211 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,750.16 or 0.99918582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041740 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

