VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ VRME opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.02. VerifyMe has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 416.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VerifyMe by 90.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in VerifyMe by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

