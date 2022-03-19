VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,708. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.19. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $187.94 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

