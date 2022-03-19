Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 325 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $513.11 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

