Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Sells £35,399.90 in Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.79) on Friday. Vesuvius plc has a one year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £998.61 million and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

VSVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.31) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

