Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Sells £35,399.90 in Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).
LON:VSVS opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.79) on Friday. Vesuvius plc has a one year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £998.61 million and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.68.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.46%.
About Vesuvius (Get Rating)
Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.