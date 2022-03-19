VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $35.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after purchasing an additional 496,570 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter.

VICI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

