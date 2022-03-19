VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,784,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.