Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 951,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,260,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $20,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

