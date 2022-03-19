Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,952,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 241.0 days.
Shares of VIVEF stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $13.84.
