Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

