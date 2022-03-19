Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

ETR VNA opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

