Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $314.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $43.91.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 273,289 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,851,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.