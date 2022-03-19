Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGA opened at $9.59 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period.

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

