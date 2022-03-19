W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

WPC opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.