W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $580.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $510.55.
W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $390.08 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
