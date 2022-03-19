W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $580.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $501.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $390.08 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.71.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

