WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

