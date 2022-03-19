Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WRBY stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. 4,074,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,870. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

