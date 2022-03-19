Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.