Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

WAFD stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.