Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

WASH opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

