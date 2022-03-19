Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Waters accounts for about 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waters by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

NYSE WAT opened at $338.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $264.88 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.