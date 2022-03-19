WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $184.68 and a 12-month high of $321.41. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

