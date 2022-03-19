Wealth Architects LLC Buys New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

