Wealth Architects LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

