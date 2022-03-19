Wealth Architects LLC Sells 209 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.59. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

