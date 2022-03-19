Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Webjet has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.81.
Webjet Company Profile (Get Rating)
