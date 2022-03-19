WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.68 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.