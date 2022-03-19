Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

