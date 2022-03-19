WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

