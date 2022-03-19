WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.04. 97,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,495,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $25,403,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

