Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown Sells 45,675 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total value of C$2,798,009.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,866,135.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$60.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.39. The stock has a market cap of C$27.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

