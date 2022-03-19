Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 13,376 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.027 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

