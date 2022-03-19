Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 6,649 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES opened at $23.69 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

