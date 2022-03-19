Whittier Trust Co. Buys 449 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $579.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.07. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 508.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.