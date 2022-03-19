Whittier Trust Co. Buys 492 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

