Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of STE opened at $234.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $184.68 and a twelve month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

