Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,585,000 after buying an additional 486,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.80 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

