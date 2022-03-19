Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.66 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

NYSE CLR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

