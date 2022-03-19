Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $171.14 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

