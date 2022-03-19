Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 84,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

