Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $300,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

