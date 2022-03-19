Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $159.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

