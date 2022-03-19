Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $670,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 494,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 173,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PMT opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

