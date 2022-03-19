Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

