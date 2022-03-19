Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 280 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.